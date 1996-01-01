2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Proteins
Multiple ChoiceMultiple Choice
Which of the following is true of protein structure?
a) Peptide bonds are formed by hydrolysis.
b) Peptide bonds join the amine group on one amino acid with the R group of another amino acid.
c) Secondary protein structures are caused by hydrogen bonding between atoms of the peptide backbone.
d) Tertiary protein structure emerges when there is more than one polypeptide in a protein.
A
Peptide bonds are formed by hydrolysis.
B
Peptide bonds join the amine group on one amino acid with the R group of another amino acid.
C
Secondary protein structures are caused by hydrogen bonding between atoms of the peptide backbone.
D
Tertiary protein structure emerges when there is more than one polypeptide in a protein.
1845
7
Watch next
Master Proteins with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores SumpterStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice