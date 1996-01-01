2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Proteins
Multiple Choice
What is the role of a chaperone protein?
a) Assist in RNA and DNA folding.
b) Assist in membrane transport.
c) Assist in protein denaturation.
d) Assist in dehydration synthesis reactions.
e) Assist in protein folding or re-naturing.
