>> Throughout every part of your body are ghostly white threads that are so critical, that without them, your brain and spinal cord would be useless. These threads are the nerves of the peripheral nervous system, and they provide your body with a crucial link to the outside world. In addition to these nerves, the peripheral nervous system consists of sensory receptors and motor endings. One type of injury to the peripheral nervous system is nerve damage. Many patients who are involved in a car accident experience permanent or temporary nerve damage. Because peripheral nerves weave throughout your body, there are a wide variety of signs that may indicate nerve injury. For instance, injury to the median nerve, which descends through the arm, to the forearm and wrist, may make it difficult for your patient to use the pincer grasp, a common movement by the thumb and index fingers to pick up small objects. As a nurse, it's critical that you understand the anatomy and physiology of the peripheral nervous system so that you can identify any signs of nerve damage and report them to the rest of the medical team, so that your patient can receive proper treatment.

