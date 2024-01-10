14. The Autonomic Nervous System
Parasympathetic Nervous System
Problem 14.9c
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Mark the following statements as true or false. If a statement is false, correct it to make a true statement.
c. The parasympathetic nervous system releases acetylcholine onto all its synapses.
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
