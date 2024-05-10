23. The Digestive System
Small Intestine
Both Paneth cells and Peyer’s patches are more numerous in the ileum than in the jejunum or the duodenum. Which statement below correctly describes why that may be?
The ileum is adjacent to the large intestine where there are high levels of intestinal microbes.
The ileum is responsible for absorbing any remaining nutrients not absorbed by the jejunum.
The ileum has the highest pH of any region of the small intestine.
The intestinal folds and villi are relatively smaller in the ileum than in the duodenum and jejunum.
