23. The Digestive System
Small Intestine
Multiple ChoiceMultiple Choice
Gastric bypass surgery involves creating an alternate pathway for food that bypasses the majority of the stomach and a portion of the small intestine to help patients lose weight. A schematic is shown below.
Why do you think it is important to attach the duodenum to the jejunum even if food is no longer passing through it?
A
The gastric juice produced in the bypassed portion of the stomach is needed for digestion in the small intestine.
B
The duodenum produces brush border enzymes needed for chemical digestion.
C
Peristalsis in the duodenum will propel chyme through the GI tract.
D
The duodenum receives bile and pancreatic juices needed for chemical digestion.
24
views
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 18 videos