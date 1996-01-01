26. Fluid and Electrolyte Balance, Acid Base Balance
Electrolyte Balance
Problem 25.5a
Textbook Question
What happens to the concentration of sodium ions in the ECF if you consume a large amount of salt without consuming any water? How will this affect the osmotic pressure of the ECF? Why could this lead to an elevation in blood pressure? (Connects to Chapter 19)See answers in Appendix A.
