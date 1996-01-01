11. Nervous Tissue and Nervous System
Graded Potentials
An excitatory postsynaptic potential (EPSP) is __________.
the same as a nerve impulse along an axon.
a result of a stimulus strong enough to produce threshold.
a graded depolarization produced by the arrival of a neurotransmitter.
an action potential complying with the all-or-none principle.
