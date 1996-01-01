4. Tissues & Histology
Introduction to Connective Tissue
Both epithelial and connective tissue are involved in transport of materials in the body. How do their functions differ?
A
Epithelial tissue provides a mechanism of transport while connective tissue regulates transport.
B
Epithelial tissue facilitates diffusion while connective tissue uses active transport.
C
Epithelial tissue regulates transport while connective tissue provides a mechanism for transport.
D
Epithelial tissue transports nutrients while connective tissue transports hormones.
