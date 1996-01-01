4. Tissues & Histology
Introduction to Connective Tissue
During a dissection, a student comes across a tissue they don't recognize. They note it makes the internal structure of the spleen (an organ of the immune system that filters blood) and when they examine a section under the microscope, they see long dark branched structures, small circular cells, and a significant amount of ECM. What type of tissue could this be?
A
Nervous Tissue.
B
Muscle Tissue.
C
Epithelial Tissue.
D
Connective Tissue.
