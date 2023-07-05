Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Anatomy & Physiology2. ChemistryBiochemistryAcid, Base & pH
2:06 minutes
Problem 8
Textbook Question

Which of the following molecules is an inorganic molecule? a. sucrose, b. cholesterol, c. collagen, d. sodium chloride.

Verified Solution
clock
2m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
7
Was this helpful?
5:37m

Watch next

Master Electrolytes with a bite sized video explanation from

Start learning
5:37
Electrolytes
Pearson
743
08:48
What is pH?
The Science Classroom
16
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.