A chemist, during the course of an analysis, runs across a chemical composed of carbon, hydrogen, and oxygen in the proportion 1:2:1 and having a six-sided molecular shape. It is probably
a. a pentose,
b. an amino acid,
c. a fatty acid,
d. a monosaccharide,
e. a nucleic acid.
