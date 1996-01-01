3. Energy & Cell Processes
Types of Phosphorylation
A small amount of ATP is made in glycolysis by which of the following processes?
A
Harnessing energy from the sun
B
Transport of electrons through a series of carriers
C
Transfer of electrons and hydrogen atoms to NAD+
D
Attachment of a free inorganic phosphate (Pi) group to ADP to make ATP
E
Transfer of a phosphate group from a fragment of glucose to ADP by substrate-level phosphorylation
