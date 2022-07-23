Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Support The skeletal system provides structural support for the body, serving as a framework that maintains the shape and posture of an organism. It supports soft tissues and organs, allowing for the proper functioning of various bodily systems. Recommended video: 3:43 3:43 Support Structures

Movement Bones act as levers that facilitate movement when muscles contract. The joints between bones allow for a range of motion, enabling activities such as walking, running, and lifting, which are essential for daily functioning and mobility. Recommended video: 08:43 08:43 Functional Joint Classifications