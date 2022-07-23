Multiple Choice
How does the skeletal system utilize hematopoiesis to support the body?
120
views
Mark the following statements about bone tissue as true or false. If a statement is false, correct it to make a true statement.
e. Osteoblasts are responsible for bone resorption, and osteoclasts are responsible for bone deposition.
What are the functional relationships between the skeleton, on the one hand, and the digestive and urinary systems, on the other?
In physical anthropology, cultural conclusions can be inferred from a thorough examination of the skeletons of ancient peoples. What sorts of clues might bones provide as to the lifestyles of those individuals?