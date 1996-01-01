7. The Skeletal System
The Skull
Multiple Choice
One of the occupational hazards of boxing is a deviated septum, where the cartilage of the septum is damaged shifted to one side. What two bones may also be involved in a deviated septum?
A
The vomer, sphenoid, and ethmoid bones.
B
The sphenoid and ethmoid bones.
C
The vomer and sphenoid bone.
D
The vomer and ethmoid bone.
87
