2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Concentration Gradients and Diffusion
Multiple ChoiceMultiple Choice
Which of the following statements about diffusion is true?
A
It's a process where water moves across a semi-permeable membrane to a region of high solute concentration.
B
It requires an expenditure of energy by the cell.
C
It's a process where molecules move from a region of lower concentration to a region of higher concentration.
D
It's a process where molecules move from a region of higher concentration to a region of lower concentration.
3276
9
Watch next
Master Concentration Gradients and Diffusion with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores SumpterStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice