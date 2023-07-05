Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Anatomy & Physiology3. CellsPlasma MembraneCell Junctions
4:37 minutes
Problem 17
Textbook Question

Comment on the role of the sodium-potassium pump in maintaining a cell's resting membrane potential.

Verified Solution
clock
4m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
7
Was this helpful?
1:41m

Watch next

Master Cell Junctions with a bite sized video explanation from RicochetScience

Start learning
01:41
Cell Junctions
RicochetScience
380
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.