Ryan just ate a very protein-rich meal. Because of this, the amino acid levels in his blood currently exceed the transport maximum and the renal threshold for amino acids (65 mg/dL). What will happen to the excess amino acids?
They will be reabsorbed.
They will bond to sodium ions.
They will end up in the urine.
They will build up in the nephron.
