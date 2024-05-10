22. The Respiratory System
In healthy lungs, the intrapulmonary pressure is always lower than the intrapleural pressure.
True.
False, the intrapulmonary pressure is only lower during some parts of ventilation.
False, the intrapulmonary pressure is always greater than the intrapleural pressure.
False, the intrapulmonary and intrapleural must be the same for ventilation to occur.
