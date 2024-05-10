22. The Respiratory System
Pressure in the Lungs and Pleural Cavity
Multiple ChoiceMultiple Choice
Individuals with COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder) have degraded elastin protein, causing their lungs to have less recoil. How would this affect intrapleural pressure and why?
A
Intrapleural pressure would be more negative because less recoil would lead to less inward pull on the pleura.
B
Intrapleural pressure would be less negative because less recoil would lead to less inward pull on the pleura.
C
Intrapleural pressure would become positive because less recoil would lead to an outwards push on the pleura.
D
Intrapleural pressure would become positive because less recoil would lead to less inward pull on the pleura.
34
views
1
rank
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 12 videos