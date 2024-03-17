18. The Heart
Electrical Conduction System of the Heart
Multiple ChoiceMultiple Choice
Which statement best describes intrinsic conduction of the heart?
A
Cells within the heart can initiate and transmit action potentials without nervous system input.
B
Cells in the heart can beat continually without fatigue.
C
Cells in the heart follow a specific rhythm that is set by the brain stem.
D
Cells in the heart pass action potentials between cells using gap junctions instead of neurotransmitters.
24
views
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 14 videos