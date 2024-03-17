18. The Heart
Electrical Conduction System of the Heart
The AV node has fewer gap junctions than the SA node, leading to slower conduction. How does this slower conduction help the heart function?
Ensures that the ventricles have enough time to fill with blood before they contract.
Initiates the electrical impulse in the heart.
Conducts the impulse rapidly to the bundle of His.
Allows the ventricles to beat at a slower rate than the atria.
