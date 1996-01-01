Anatomy & Physiology
18. Cardiovascular System: the Heart
Heart Physiology: Electrical Events
ECG tracing
Problem
An enlarged R wave on an ECG would indicate __________.
A
repolarization abnormalities
B
a myocardial infarction
C
an enlarged ventricle
D
cardiac ischemia
