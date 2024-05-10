21. The Immune System
First-Line Defenses: Chemical Barriers
All of the following are chemical defenses against microbial infection except which of these answers?
Bodily environments with acidic pH to inhibit microbial growth or kill microbes.
Synchronized movement of mucus and microbes within the mucus out of the body.
Bodily fluids containing digestive enzymes to degrade invading microbes.
Positively charged amino acid chains that destroy cell membranes of invading microbes.
