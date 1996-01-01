3. Energy & Cell Processes
Phases of Mitosis
Taxol is an anticancer drug extracted from the Pacific yew tree. In animal cells, Taxol prevents microtubule depolymerization (breaking down). Thus, Taxol stops mitosis by interfering with which of the following structures or processes?
a) The mitotic spindle.
b) Cytokinesis.
c) DNA replication.
d) Chromosome condensation.
