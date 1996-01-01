3. Energy & Cell Processes
Phases of Mitosis
Scientists isolate cells in various phases of the cell cycle. They isolate a group of cells that have 1 1/2 times more DNA than G1 phase cells. What is the most likely part of the cell cycle from which these cells were isolated?
A
between the G1 and S phases in the cell cycle.
B
in the G2 phase of the cell cycle.
C
in the M phase of the cell cycle.
D
in the S phase of the cell cycle.
