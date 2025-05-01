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Multiple Choice
Which of the following correctly describes the hierarchical organization of a skeletal muscle from largest to smallest structure?
A
Myofibril > Muscle fiber > Fascicle > Muscle
B
Muscle fiber > Fascicle > Muscle > Myofibril
C
Fascicle > Muscle > Myofibril > Muscle fiber
D
Muscle > Fascicle > Muscle fiber > Myofibril
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Begin by understanding the hierarchical organization of skeletal muscle, which is structured from the largest to the smallest components. This organization reflects how muscles are composed of smaller subunits that work together to facilitate contraction and movement.
Step 2: Start with the largest structure, the muscle itself. A muscle is composed of bundles of smaller units called fascicles, which are surrounded by connective tissue called the perimysium.
Step 3: Within each fascicle, there are individual muscle fibers (also known as muscle cells). These muscle fibers are surrounded by another layer of connective tissue called the endomysium.
Step 4: Inside each muscle fiber, there are even smaller structures called myofibrils. Myofibrils are the contractile units of the muscle and are composed of repeating sarcomeres, which contain actin and myosin filaments responsible for muscle contraction.
Step 5: To summarize, the correct hierarchical organization from largest to smallest is: Muscle > Fascicle > Muscle fiber > Myofibril. This sequence reflects the structural arrangement of skeletal muscle.
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