Interphase
During interphase, the genetic material of a typical eukaryotic cell is __________.
dispersed in the cytoplasm as long strands of chromatin
condensed and the chromosomes are often visible under the light microscope
attached to microtubule spindle fibers
transported through the nuclear pores
dispersed in the nucleus as long strands of chromatin
