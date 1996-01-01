3. Energy & Cell Processes
Interphase
A cell biologist carefully measured the quantity of DNA in grasshopper cells growing in cell culture. Cells examined during the G2 phase of the cell cycle contained 200 units of DNA. What would be the amount of DNA at G1 of the cell cycle in one of the grasshopper daughter cells?
A
50 units
B
Between 50 and 100 units
C
200 units
D
400 units
E
100 units
