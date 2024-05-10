20. The Lymphatic System
Secondary Lympoid Organs: Lymph Nodes
Which of the following options correctly represents the flow of lymph through a lymph node?
A
Afferent vessel > subcapsular sinus > trabecular sinus > medullary sinus > efferent vessel.
B
Afferent vessel > trabecular sinus > subcapsular sinus > medullary sinus > efferent vessel.
C
Efferent vessel > subcapsular sinus > trabecular sinus > medullary sinus > afferent vessel.
D
Afferent vessel > subcapsular sinus > medullary sinus > trabecular sinus > efferent vessel.
