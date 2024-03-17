18. The Heart
Cardiac Cycle
Multiple ChoiceMultiple Choice
True or False: if false, choose the answer that best corrects the statement.
Ventricular filling is defined as the period that the atria are in systole.
A
True.
B
False; ventricular filling is defined as the period that the semilunar valves are open.
C
False; ventricular filling is defined as the period when the AV valves are open, and the SL valves are closed.
D
False; ventricular filling is defined as the period when the pressure in the ventricles is greater than in the atria.
12
views
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 16 videos