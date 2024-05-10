21. The Immune System
First-Line Defenses: Chemical Barriers
Which of the following statements about the defensive roles of saliva and gastric juices are true?
A
Saliva’s main function is to move microbes through and out of the gastrointestinal system.
B
Saliva possesses enzymes that inhibit microbial growth and digest microbes.
C
Gastric juice’s main function is to destroy microbes and toxins eaten by the host.
D
Gastric juice is incredibly acidic which breaks down most pathogens.
E
All of the above are true statements.
