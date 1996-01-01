Anatomy & Physiology
Recent Channels
Anatomy & Physiology
Chemistry
General Chemistry
Organic Chemistry
Analytical Chemistry
GOB Chemistry
Biochemistry
Biology
General Biology
Microbiology
Anatomy & Physiology
Genetics
Cell Biology
Math
College Algebra
Trigonometry
Precalculus
Physics
Physics
Business
Microeconomics
Macroeconomics
Financial Accounting
Humanities
Psychology
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Back
6. Bones + Skeletal Tissues
Bone Growth
Problem
Before eight weeks, the skeleton of the human embryo is composed of __________.
A
lamellar bone
B
fibrous membrane
C
spongy bone
D
compact bone
Show Answer
Next question
Related Videos
Related Practice
Osteoblasts and Osteoclasts
by Amgen
124 views
Hide transcripts
Endochondral Ossification
by Pearson
2
240 views
Hide transcripts
Endochondral Ossification
by Medic Tutorials - Medicine and Language
1
153 views
Hide transcripts
The Skeletal System
by Crash Course Anatomy & Physiology
1
3
139 views
Hide transcripts
Bone
by Pearson
72 views
Hide transcripts
Intramembranous Ossification
by Medic Tutorials - Medicine and Language
129 views
Hide transcripts
Bone elongation - processes at the epiphyseal plate
by Homework Clinic
1
1
133 views
Hide transcripts
Click to get Pearson+ app
Download the Mobile app
Terms of use
Privacy
Cookies
Do not sell my personal information
Accessibility
Patent notice
© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.