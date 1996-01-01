Anatomy & Physiology
6. Bones + Skeletal Tissues
Bone Disorders
Problem
If a breastfeeding mother becomes vitamin D deficient, what disease is most likely to develop in the nursing infant?
A
dwarfism
B
rickets
C
osteoporosis
D
Paget’s disease
