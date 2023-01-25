Skip to main content
3. Energy & Cell Processes
Steps of Transcription
Anatomy & Physiology3. Energy & Cell ProcessesSteps of Transcription
Toxins like αα-amanitin are used for research in much the same way as null mutants (Chapter 16)—to disrupt a process and see what happens when it no longer works. Researchers examined the ability of αα-amanitin to inhibit different RNA polymerases. They purified RNA polymerases I, II, and III from rat liver, incubated the enzymes with different concentrations of αα-amanitin, and then tested their activity. The results of this experiment are shown here. These findings suggest that cells treated with αα-amanitin will have a reduced level of: a. tRNAs b. rRNAs c. snRNAs d. mRNAs

