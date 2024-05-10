3. Energy & Cell Processes
Steps of Transcription
During which stage of transcription do the following processes take place?
1. RNA polymerase binds to the promoter.
2. The RNA transcript is released.
3. The RNA transcript extended.
A
1-termination; 2-initiation; 3-elongation.
B
1-initiation; 2-elongation; 3-termination.
C
1-elongation; 2-termination; 3- initiation.
D
1-initiation; 2-termination; 3-elongation.
E
1-termination; 2-elongation; 3-initiation.
