Anatomy & Physiology
9. Muscles and Muscle Tissue
Muscle Contraction
Problem 11
The ions that enter the skeletal muscle cell during the generation of an action potential are a. calcium ions, b. chloride ions, c. sodium ions, d. potassium ions.

