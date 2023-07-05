Skip to main content
Anatomy & Physiology
9. Muscles and Muscle Tissue
Muscle Contraction
3:49 minutes
Problem 11
Textbook Question
The ions that enter the skeletal muscle cell during the generation of an action potential are a. calcium ions, b. chloride ions, c. sodium ions, d. potassium ions.
Verified Solution
3m
10
3:06m
