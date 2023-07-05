During muscle contraction, ATP is provided by
a. a coupled reaction of creatine phosphate with ADP,
b. aerobic respiration of glucose, and
c. anaerobic glycolysis.
______ (1) Which provides ATP fastest?
______ (2) Which does (do) not require that oxygen be available?
______ (3) Which provides the highest yield of ATP per glucose molecule?
______ (4) Which results in the formation of lactic acid?
______ (5) Which has carbon dioxide and water products?
______ (6) Which is most important in endurance sports?
Verified Solution
3m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
8
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Cross Bridge Cycle with a bite sized video explanation from