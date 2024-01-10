13. The Peripheral Nervous System
Organization of Sensory Pathways
Problem 12.16a
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Label the following components of the corticospinal tracts with numbers 1 through 6, with 1 being the origin of the tracts and 6 their destination.
_____Medullary pyramids where most fibers decussate.
_____Anterior horn of the spinal gray matter.
_____Midbrain and pons.
_____Upper motor neurons in the primary motor and premotor cortices.
_____Corona radiata and internal capsule.
_____Lateral funiculus of the spinal cord.
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
0m:0s
Play a video:
12
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 8 videos