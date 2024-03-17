18. The Heart
Cardiac Action Potentials
Which statement below correctly describes how the channels that are active during the pacemaker potential are different from other ion channels used in action potentials?
They are voltage gated.
They are active over a much wider range of voltages than other ion channels.
They allow Ca+2 ions to pass out of the cell.
They allow both Na+ and K+ through the same channel.
