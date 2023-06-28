2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Functional Groups
2:13 minutes
Problem 1
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
What two functional groups are bound to the central carbon of every free amino acid monomer? a. an R-group and a hydroxyl group b. an N—H group and a ═(C═O) group c. an amino group and a hydroxyl group d. an amino group and a carboxyl group
Verified Solution
2m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
222
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Functional Groups with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores SumpterStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice