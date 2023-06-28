Skip to main content
2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Functional Groups
Problem 3b
Textbook Question

Which of these functional groups is known to be used for storing large amounts of chemical energy? a. amino group b. carbonyl group c. phosphate group d. sulfhydryl group

