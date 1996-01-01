3. Energy & Cell Processes
Phases of Mitosis
Which of the following events characterizes metaphase of mitosis?
I. Movement of chromosomes to the equatorial plane (metaphase plate) of the cell.
II. A spindle fiber attaches to each sister chromatid.
III. Separation of sister chromatids that are being pulled to the poles of the cell.
A
I.
B
II.
C
III.
D
I and II.
E
All of these
