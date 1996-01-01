Skip to main content
3. Energy & Cell Processes
Phases of Mitosis
3. Energy & Cell Processes
Phases of Mitosis
Which of the following events characterizes metaphase of mitosis?

I. Movement of chromosomes to the equatorial plane (metaphase plate) of the cell.

II. A spindle fiber attaches to each sister chromatid.

III. Separation of sister chromatids that are being pulled to the poles of the cell.

