20. The Lymphatic System
Lymphatic Vasculature
After sitting for hours on a long flight where movement is limited, people may experience some swelling in their legs and feet. Which of the following explains this phenomenon?
Smooth muscle is not active, so lymph is not circulated effectively.
Skeletal muscles in the legs and feet are inactive, reducing the rate of lymph flow.
The respiratory “pump” from breathing is not as effective.
The change in air pressure at high altitude significantly disrupts lymph flow, particularly in the lower body.
