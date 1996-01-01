2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Carbon
Multiple ChoiceMultiple Choice
Pharmaceutical companies are selling billions of dollars' worth of single-enantiomer drugs. Why might it be important to use only one form of an enantiomer?
A
It is cheaper to manufacture only one of the enantiomers.
B
It is not important. Both enantiomers will be equally effective.
C
The left-handed version of the enantiomer is always the effective one.
D
One enantiomer may provide an effective treatment whereas the other may be ineffective or even toxic.
133
Watch next
Master Carbon with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores SumpterStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice