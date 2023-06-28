2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Functional Groups
Problem 7
Which action could produce a carbonyl group? a. the replacement of the —OH of a carboxyl group with hydrogen b. the addition of a thiol to a hydroxyl c. the addition of a hydroxyl to a phosphate d. the replacement of the nitrogen of an amine with oxygen
