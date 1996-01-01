5. Integumentary System
What happens in the integumentary system of a person who is overheating?
Blood vessels dilate and sweat glands are inactive.
Blood vessels dilate and sweat glands are active.
Blood vessels constrict and sweat glands are inactive.
Blood vessels constrict and sweat glands are active.
