2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Endomembrane System: Digestive Organelles
2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Endomembrane System: Digestive Organelles
1
concept
Lysosomes & Peroxisomes
5m
Was this helpful?
2
ProblemProblem
Which of the following organelles are involved in cellular digestion?
A
Golgi Apparatus & Vesicles.
B
Nucleus & Nucleolus.
C
Lysosomes & Peroxisomes.
D
Smooth & Rough Endoplasmic Reticulum.
E
Nucleus & Chloroplasts.
3
concept
Central Vacuole
4m
Was this helpful?
4
ProblemProblem
Which are recycling centers for the cell?
A
Ribosome and Golgi apparatus.
B
Endoplasmic reticulum and chloroplast.
C
Mitochondria and nucleus.
D
Central vacuole and lysosome.
E
All are correct.
5
ProblemProblem
Which type of plant organelle often occupies the majority of the cell's volume?
A
Food vacuole.
B
Plant vacuole.
C
Central vacuole.
D
Contractile vacuoles.
E
Chloroplasts.
Additional resources for Endomembrane System: Digestive Organelles
PRACTICE PROBLEMS AND ACTIVITIES (3)
- Which cell would be best for studying lysosomes? a. muscle cell b. nerve cell c. bacterial cell d. phagocytic ...
- In which cell would you find the most lysosomes? a,. pancreatic cell that secretes digestive enzymes b. ovaria...
- When analyzing a sample of cells from a patient, you find the lysosomes are filled with undigested material. T...