Which of the following statements correctly describes competitive inhibition?

a) A competitive inhibitor binds to the substrate and inhibits it from binding to the active site of the enzyme.

b) A competitive inhibitor binds to a site other than the active site and inhibits the substrate from binding.

c) A competitive inhibitor binds to the active site and degrades the enzyme.

d) A competitive inhibitor binds to the active site of an enzyme and inhibits the substrate to bind.