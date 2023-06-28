Skip to main content
3. Energy & Cell Processes
Enzyme Inhibition
3. Energy & Cell Processes
Enzyme Inhibition
Problem 16
Textbook Question
Organophosphates (organic compounds containing phosphate groups) are commonly used as insecticides to improve crop yield. Organophosphates typically interfere with nerve signal transmission by inhibiting the enzymes that degrade transmitter molecules. They affect humans and other vertebrates as well as insects. Thus, the use of organophosphate pesticides poses some health risks. On the other hand, these molecules break down rapidly upon exposure to air and sunlight. As a consumer, what level of risk are you willing to accept in exchange for an abundant and affordable food supply?

Verified Solution
